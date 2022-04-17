TerraKRW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,438.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and $2,438.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,273,369,063 coins and its circulating supply is 36,272,639,955 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

