Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata is benefiting from increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues owing to the growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud is contributing well to the top-line growth. Cost improvements in subscription and cloud business remains a tailwind. Also, the company is gaining momentum among customers on the back of its analytics platform, Vantage on-prem. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a positive. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, weak perpetual revenues due to strategic shifts to subscription models remain concerns. Further, intensifying competition poses risk to Teradata’s market position.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

