TenUp Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 5% against the US dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.78 million and $298,595.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,497,811 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.