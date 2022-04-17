Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

