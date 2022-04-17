Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

HQL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

