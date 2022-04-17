Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.57. Teekay shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 311,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Barclays PLC raised its position in Teekay by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 78,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

