Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

