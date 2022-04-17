TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of TEL traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $120.88. 1,576,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,057. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $166.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

