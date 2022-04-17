TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $27.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,801. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.58 and a 200 day moving average of $838.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

