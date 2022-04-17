Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after buying an additional 3,449,754 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

