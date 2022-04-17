Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 2,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.3 days.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.