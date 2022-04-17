Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 2,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.3 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

