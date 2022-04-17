Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

