Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 588,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.