S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,667.56

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,667.56 ($34.76) and traded as low as GBX 2,455.46 ($32.00). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,480 ($32.32), with a volume of 2,779 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($34.66) price target on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £301.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,497.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,667.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.94 and a current ratio of 36.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of S&U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.18), for a total value of £405,000 ($527,756.06).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

