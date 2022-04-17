StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 7,959 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 45.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

