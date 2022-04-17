StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Barings BDC worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 353,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $691.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.