StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 27,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,323. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

