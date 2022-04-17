StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 1,129,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,605. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

