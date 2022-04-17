StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $969,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,301.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

WBA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

