StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

