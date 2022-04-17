StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.33. The company has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

