StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.