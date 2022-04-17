StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 679 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 22,096,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,619,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

