StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 18,332,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,049,376. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.18.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

