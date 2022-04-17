StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,997 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 3,343,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

