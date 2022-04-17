STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. 1,796,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.