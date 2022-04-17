StockNews.com Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

