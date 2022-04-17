StockNews.com Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

