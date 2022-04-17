StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

