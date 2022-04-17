STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.20

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.20 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 26.44 ($0.34). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,594 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.18. The company has a market cap of £16.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

