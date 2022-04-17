Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 9,555,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284,774. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

