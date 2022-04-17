Star Group, L.P. (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 3rd

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Star Group stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

