Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

