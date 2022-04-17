Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLNG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

