SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

