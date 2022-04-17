Splintershards Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.05 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and $1.60 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010144 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 705,948,030 coins and its circulating supply is 638,173,180 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

