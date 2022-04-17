Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($196.77) to £131.20 ($170.97) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY remained flat at $$83.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

