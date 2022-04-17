Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00192591 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00387243 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

