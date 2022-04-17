SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of KBE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 2,646,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,305. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

