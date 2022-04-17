SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. 1,611,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.