Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF remained flat at $$8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

