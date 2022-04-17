Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.