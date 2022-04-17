Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572,614 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

LUV stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

