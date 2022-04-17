Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

