Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $323,831.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $323,831.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

