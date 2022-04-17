Societe Generale Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 4,000

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,824.50.

ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. ASOS has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

