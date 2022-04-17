Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Up 83.3% in March

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

