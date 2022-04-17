SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. The company transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. It is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

