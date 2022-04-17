Smaugs NFT (SMG) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $36,879.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07592763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.52 or 1.00247350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.