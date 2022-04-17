SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. 488,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

